Veterans thank healthcare workers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Healthcare workers are on the frontline, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a fight many local veterans can relate to, as many of them have been on the frontline in battle. Friday, the vets wanted to express their thanks to all the healthcare workers in Scranton. Veterans in the VFW Tenth District started at Geisinger Community Medical Center and made their way to Commonwealth Health Moses Taylor and Regional Hospital of Scranton.

A handful of veterans gave healthcare workers a big thanks Friday morning as they continue to fight on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s rough. So we are trying to build up their morale, feed them, and support them,” Chester Potoski, District Commander for VFW District 10 said.

Commanders of VFW District 10 are donating 300 hoagies to three hospitals in Scranton. At the same time they are holding signs and praying in hopes healthcare professionals can catch a glimpse out their windows.

“Make the people in this whole world realize the value of what nurses and doctors locally and nationwide are all about,” James Kuchwara, VFW Post 25 commander, said.

Their message and thanks was led with a police escort hospital to hosptial and was finished with signs being placed outside the hospital so no one forgets the true heroes during this pandemic.

“This was a no-brainer. We knew we had to do something for them and we’re glad that we’re doing it,” Kuchwara said.

“We were at war at one time or another. All of our members are vetted by Congress so we were there. We know what they’re going through,” Potoski said.

During this pandemic, many people are being even more generous towards healthcare workers. Matt Mattei with Geisinger says “Geisinger Health System would like to remind any individuals, groups or organizations that would like to make charitable donations in this time of need to schedule those donations through the donation website.”

Mattei also recommends calling their hotline at 800-739-6882.