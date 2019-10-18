Veterans Looking to Honor Fallen Veterans Need Your Help

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A group of veterans in the Poconos are working to honor those who lost their lives during service and they need your help.

Members of American Legion Post 903 were at the war memorial in Tannersville on Friday. They were installing plaques to honor those that served and died from Monroe County during the Cold War to The War On Terror.

In the last five years, the post has spent about $20,000 improving the memorial at the site. They have plaques honoring those who died from the county from World War I up through Vietnam.

While they have the new plaques what they need now is names to put on them and they’re asking for the public to help.

“These are the people that lived here and died for this country so we want everybody to know that here’s who died from Monored County,” said Tom Bowditch, Commander American Legion Post 903.

If you know of anyone from Monroe County who died during those service times the legion commander wants you to reach out. You can reach Bowditch at TBOW49@AOL.COM or 570-595-7145.