Veterans honored with tribute at Gino Merli Veterans Center

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A COVID-safe veterans tribute lit up the night in Scranton Thursday.

The Gino Merli Veterans Center hosted it’s second “Light Up the Night”. Most residents had to remain in their units for health reasons, but a few were outside for the musical performance by the Abington Heights Middle School band.

The Scranton Royal Warrior Battalion were on hand as well. Red, white, and blue lights adorned the Merli Center. They’ll switch to red and green as we inch closer toward the holidays.

Organizers say this is a way to bring Veterans Day festivities to everyone while still staying safe.