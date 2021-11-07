Veterans honored at Wyoming Valley Veterans parade in Kingston and Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local veterans were honored for their service Sunday.



The Wyoming Valley Veterans Parade kicked off in Kingston this afternoon, working its way through Market Street on the square in Wilkes-Barre. Just about every branch of the armed services was represented on the parade route with local fire and police backing up their fellow heroes.

Pennsylvania treasurer Stacy Garrity, who served three tours in Desert Storm, bringing home two Bronze Stars, was the parade’s Outstanding Veteran of the Year.

“I think I stand with everybody in telling the almost 800,000 veterans in Pennsylvania how much we appreciate their service to our nation and the sacrifices they’ve made,” Garrity said.

Eyewitness News anchor Nick Toma was honored to be the parade’s reviewing stand emcee Sunday afternoon.