Veterans Give Back in the Poconos

(WBRE/WYOU) — An annual tradition of veterans giving back on Thanksgiving continued in the Poconos Thursday afternoon.

Over 200 people came to enjoy dinner all cooked up by volunteers at the American Legion Post 927 in Gilbert. Photojournalist Tom Gregory stopped by to find out what makes this dinner so special every year.

“We do this annually and every year it’s open to the community. We turn nobody away. This week we cooked 24 turkeys. Today we have deep-fried four turkeys. We have ham. We have red-skinned mashed potatoes and gravy,’ said. Gary Spears, judge advocate, American Legion Post 927, said. “The heart and stuff that went into it. It’s the same thing that your mother would do. It’s not even a restaurant dinner. We cooked a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and we’re providing that to our community and our veterans.”

“You meet people and friends that you haven’t seen and they got good food,” Steve Brennan of Albrightsville said. “Oh it’s usually good and I like coming to the Legion anyway.”

For most of us, we’re all military and it’s the mission, Spears said.

“All Legion members, auxiliary, members, riders, sons of the American Legion. Giving back to the community. There’s a lot of people out there that don’t have family, large family to go to, older people, elderly people that just don’t have the needs,” Post 927 commander Danny Insalata said.

So this is just a way for us to ensure that everybody in the community has a great place to come and they have a dinner,” Spears said.

About 40 volunteers helped serve the dinner in Gilbert Thursday afternoon.