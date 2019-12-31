Veterans get an early start celebrating 2020 in Wilkes-Barre

(WBRE/WYOU) — They got the party started a little early at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center.

They counted down to 2020 to brighten up the lives of those who have served our country. This party is the sixth annual early New Year’s Eve party. It was spearheaded by the American Legion Post 473, but many posts pitched in and patients helped decorate.

“It’s great to show the people that there’s still interest in the veterans that are up here. Some of these people don’t have any relations or anybody coming to see them,” veteran Fred Searles said.

