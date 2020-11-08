Veterans Day parade held at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Veterans Day is a few days away, but hundreds of people celebrated early in Monroe County. They attended a Veterans Day parade Sunday at Pocono Raceway. It’s to remember and thank those who protected our country.

People who attended marched from the infield to the grandstand Pocono Raceway Victory Lane.

The event was held at the raceway to help follow social distancing guidelines.

“If you give the veterans something to do or something to honor each other, nothing is going to stop them. They’re going to do it and they’re going to make sure it happens somehow someway. And it did,” Honor Guard member Lorna McEntire said.

In addition to honoring our veterans, they are also celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Disabled American Veterans Organization and the Korean War.

Today's event also featured a raffle and 50/50 drawing.