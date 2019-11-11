Veterans Brunch held in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)

You can’t march in a parade without having some food in your stomach first! Before the annual Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade stepped off, veterans started their morning with a brunch.

The brunch took place at VFW Post 283.

Parade committee members gave speeches honoring veterans for their hard work and service, over the course of a hot meal.

Awards were also presented, some leaving veterans speechless.

Veteran Jack Cleary served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam.

This year, he is being awarded as Wyoming Valley’s Outstanding Veteran.

Some area school students are being applauded for writing essays expressing how much veterans mean to them and why we need to honor them.