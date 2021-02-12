Veteran organizations offer help, call for members

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The more than 745,000 veterans living in Pennsylvania face unique challenges.

Resources are available, but some of the organizations which provide help need some help of their own.

Our veterans come in all shapes, sizes and backgrounds and whether you or someone you loved has served for four to 40 years on active duty or six to a lifetime in the reserves, when you get out, life is much different.

“There’s something for everyone, in a nutshell,” said Shickshinny American Legion Post 495 Commander Carl Kaylie.

A different veteran organization for every need — the VFW, AMVETS and the American Legion play crucial roles in communities across northeast Pennsylvania.

But most importantly, they’re there to help the growing numbers of veterans in need of support.

“There’s so many veterans now facing suicide, mental health issues, medical issues across the board with the older veterans younger veterans we all have issues and we’re going to need to group together and be a strong American Legion, the VFW is all of these veteran organizations,” said Cory Linker, Nanticoke American Legion Post 350 Commander.

Commander Kaylie proudly served in the Air Force. Now? For the VFW and the American Legion.

Pride in Memorial Day parades brought him to the legion and he says there’s not much that should keep other vets from joining.

“A lot of people might get the idea. Well, I just don’t have the time because I have to do this and that and the other. But it’s not a big time requirement if you don’t want it to be,” said Kaylie.

You may remember an effort back in April to honor first responders by veterans in Luzerne County.

That was organized by junior auxiliary member Ava Groth, who would love to see more youth support these organizations.

“It’s fulfilling to know that you can do something for people who’ve put their lives on the line, who have done so much to help us and our country,” said Groth.

There’s strong camaraderie that comes along with memberships, but even in our most trying hours, there are a growing number of resources.

Some say the issue, moving forward, is a lack of younger generations who will carry the torch of pride, brotherhood and service in these organizations.

“We need more members, we can’t do it alone we can’t depend on those that are here and have been here for 50 years. We don’t have new members, it’s going to go away,” said Linker.

Some resources are linked here: