Very Merry Vendor show brings boost to local business owners

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local small business owners were getting a boost in Lackawanna County Sunday.

The Viewpoint Mall was the site for a weekend vendor show known as a Very Merry Vendor. It’s a chance for local business owners to sell their product to hungry holiday shoppers a week before Christmas.

A local bakery owner says events like this one have proven successful, allowing vendors to meet one-on-one with shoppers.

“I could have somebody come sell for me, but it’s really nice having the one-on-one with the customers, seeing them get something and coming back for seconds and having trays and having the easy grab-and-go for the holidays,” Lauren Deily of Evil Sweets by Lulu said.

Deily says she nearly sold out her sweet treats during this weekend’s Very Merry Vendor show.