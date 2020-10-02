Verdict reached on former Pittston band teacher accused of child sex crimes

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Guilty on all counts; that’s the verdict handed down by a Luzerne County jury Friday for a former high school band director accused of child sex crimes, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.

30-year-old Brendan Carter was on trial this week on a slew of charges connected to the crimes that prosecutors say he committed with former and current Pittston Area High School band members between 2014 and 2018.

Nine of the alleged victims testified this week.

Carter testified in his own defense Thursday and insisted he is innocent.

The jury began deliberations at noon and handed down the verdict after three and a half hours of deliberations.

He will be sentenced on December 2.

