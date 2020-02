WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – MotorWorld Auto Group reported that four Jeep Wranglers were stolen from the dealership, according to police.

Police said the vehicles were stolen this month; two on February 6th and two on February 13th.

Two of the stolen vehicles have been located.







One was found in New York and the other in New Jersey, according to police.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information should call Wilkes-Barre Police or 911.