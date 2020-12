DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Icy conditions are to blame for a violent crash along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County.

An older model SUV overturned Saturday afternoon around 1:00 p.m. in the northbound lanes.

State police say the driver was leaving the Dorrance rest area near mile marker 155 when the vehicle hit a slick spot while accelerating and flipped onto the driver’s side.

The vehicle is totaled but no one was hurt.