Vehicle sought in deadly hit and run crash

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police continue to search for the driver involved in a deadly hit and run in Luzerne County. It happened early Saturday morning, killing a highway worker.

People and businesses in this area are being asked to come forward if they have any information about the hit and run crash that killed 30-year-old Kevin DenDulk. Police today released a photo of the vehicle involved.

“We believe it traveled on 924 south and then entered into the on-ramp to 81 northbound,” David Peters said.

The image of the vehicle was taken prior to the hit and run incident early Saturday morning.

State police say the car entered a work zone and struck and killed DenDulk from Montgomery County. At the time of the incident the guidemark employee was marking pavement to be lined on the newly paved road. His mother expressed her distraught over the crash.

“The way the accident happened this person disregarded the closed lanes that Kevin was working in,” she said.

Police are asking the public to help their search in finding the vehicle involved.

“We believe we are looking for a 2000-2009 gray in color Hyundai Accent,” Peters said.

But police aren’t ruling out any other Hyundai models. The vehicle should have sustained heavy passenger side front end damage, missing the passenger side mirror and window glass.

Police say the driver could be facing multiple charges including homicide and leaving the scene of a collison

“Really right now the focus for us is to locate that vehicle that we provided the photo to and obtain information so we can further our investigation,” Peters said.

If you have any information about the vehicle or driver, contact state police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS.

Guidemark Inc. is offering a $25,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed Kevin.