Vehicle rolls down 400-foot embankment in Union Township

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple fire, police, and rescue crews are on scene of a vehicle rollover in Union Township.

The deputy chief of Mocanaqua Fire Department says it happened off Route 11 between SCI Retreat and Shickshinny borough sometime Sunday morning. The male victim was traveling down a wooded, dirt road into his community when he fell down a 400-foot embankment.

He was rescued about 7 p.m. and no word on his injuries. The northbound lane of Route 11 is currently open for traffic as the investigation continues.