(WBRE/WYOU) — A vehicle fire on Interstate 81 near the Lackawanna/Luzerne County border has shut down all southbound lanes of the interstate.

PennDOT is reporting the fire started just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night between Exit 180-Moosic and 175-A near Pittston. We’re told no one was injured.

But there may be long delays and a detour if you’re headed near the airport via I-81.