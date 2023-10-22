SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that destroyed a barn early Sunday.

Valley Regional Fire & Rescue tells 28/22 News a vehicle drove into a building on Sugarloaf Avenue, just after 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

There is no official word if anyone was injured, or the cause of the accident.

Due to the severe structural damage, local authorities quickly determined the barn needed to be demolished.

PennDOT officials say Sugarloaf Avenue is closed in both directions between Independence Avenue and Main Street.

As of 11 a.m. cleanup was underway. In the meantime, local officials ask drivers to use alternative routes.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.