Vandals strike Wilkes-Barre Planned Parenthood clinic

Suspected vandal of Wilkes-Barre Planned Parenthood

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Vandals strike a Wilkes-Barre health care clinic overnight. Now authorities are searching for the suspect.

Planned Parenthood on North Main Street was vandalized overnight. Officials found several busted windows, red paint on the floor, and a bible verse written that read ‘Blessed are those who mourn’ written on the lobby wall in red paint.

Planned Parenthood CEO, Melissa Reed says the crime is very disturbing.

“Well, I was deeply distressed. Obviously, our patients come to us to access health care, and they shouldn’t have to do that with the threat of violence hanging over their heads,” Reed said.

Planned Parenthood is looking to reopen as quickly as possible.

No arrests have been made at this time, but investigators are looking through security footage. They say the suspect is believed to be a white man with red hair.