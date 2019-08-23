Keep WBRE!

Vandals hit school buses

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just days before they begin transporting students, a local bus company falls victim to vandals.

Police are trying to figure out who got into the Student Transportation of America Facility on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The Vandals took fire extinguishers and sprayed them inside six school buses. They also stole several first aid kits.

Investigators say they stole a brand new school van. That vehicle was recovered a few blocks away. Bus company officials say they will be ready to transport students to several catholic schools who open on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos