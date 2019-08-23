Vandals hit school buses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Just days before they begin transporting students, a local bus company falls victim to vandals.

Police are trying to figure out who got into the Student Transportation of America Facility on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The Vandals took fire extinguishers and sprayed them inside six school buses. They also stole several first aid kits.

Investigators say they stole a brand new school van. That vehicle was recovered a few blocks away. Bus company officials say they will be ready to transport students to several catholic schools who open on Monday.