Vandalized statue cleaned

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Evidence of vandalism Friday night has been removed from a Christopher Columbus statue in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Eyewitness News stopped by Public Square Saturday where the granite statue was clean. Wilkes-Barre Fire Department showed up overnight to hose down the evidence of vandalism.

Eyewitness News was there Friday night shortly after the vandalism had occurred. Someone put a toilet plunger on top of the statue’s head, coated the statue in a red paint-like substance and Silly String, and placed signs calling Columbus a rapist and murderer.

The damage occurred Friday evening after a Black Lives Matter rally on Wilkes-Barre Public Square.