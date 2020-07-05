Valor Clinic Foundation holds supply giveaway event

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday is a day of giving for the Valor Foundation. Volunteers are helping the homeless, a group that’s vulnerable during the pandemic.

“So whether other things have to shut down, we don’t. We are here to continue to help,” volunteer Amy Bamford said.

Volunteers from the Valor Clinic Foundation are on a mission to help those in need. Over the past few months during the pandemic they couldn’t hold their normal standowns, Instead they held smaller distribution events.

“So we went to peoples’ houses that we had already been servicing, so we did hygiene items and food bags. But very specific and very non-touching,” Bamford said.

They started holding their standowns about a month ago in Lehigh Valley, Hazleton, and Stroudsburg.

“When we started coming back, we made sure that we had their basic needs, making sure that they were going to be fed, and have healthy food as well as hygiene items and socks. Socks and shoes are huge,” Bamford said.

“Usually, you just need to know, because the caring is there. People want to just reach for kindness,” volunteer Kevin Webb said.

The standowns are especially important for the homeless during the pandemic. It gives them access to sanitary supplies and clean clothes, which can help protect them from the virus. But there appears to be a change recently. Volunteers say there’s been a decrease in people coming the standowns.

“I think people are still hesitant and they’re not positive we’re really out here yet. So this is our second one here in Wilkes-Barre and although the turnout has been steady, it hasn’t been quite the numbers we’ve had in the past,” Bamford said.

Even with smaller numbers, Bamford says the need is still great. She expects about 50 people for Sunday’s event.

The Valor Clinic is not currently accepting donations of clothing items to ensure safety from the virus. Bamford says the non-profit will hold a meeting Monday to determine when to start accepting donations again.