ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County school district unveiled its new state-of-the-art STEM Innovation Center Monday.

The project is now a reality after years in the works.

The goal is to get students excited about science, technology, engineering, and math.

From a podcast and television studio to robots, Eyewitness News stopped by the facility to check it out.

The Valley View School District hosted a ribbon cutting for its new STEM Innovation Center.

What was once the high school library is now a facility with endless learning opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math.

“We are excited to be able to roll this out to our students because we’re very heavily focused on career and college readiness here so we really want to prepare our students no matter which direction they go in life,” said Valley View School District STEM Director Marisa Barilka.

Innovation exists around every corner for 6th through 12th graders to explore.

Some of the big features include virtual reality and graphics labs, television and podcast studios, and a STEM lending library.

“That’s a very exciting feature because the teachers don’t only have to come into this space to use this technology. They are able to sign out all different types of interesting and innovative technology to use back in their classrooms,” Barilka explained.

Construction began in 2021 and the district secured many grants to make it happen.

“This is years in the making, a lot of hard work, we were hit with many delays and added costs due in large part to the pandemic so it was a lot of stick-to-it-ness on the part of the district to see this project to fruition,” said Valley View School District Superintendent Dr. Mike Bocella.

District officials hope the investment paves the way for a better future.

“STEM is just such a viable, open field, high-paying, rewarding jobs. Jobs that serve students and their families and the community so we’re really excited to be able to bring this center to life and give kids a great opportunity to succeed,” said Dr. Bocella.

In 2021, there were nearly 10 million workers in STEM occupations.