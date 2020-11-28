Valley Alliance Church holds Toys for Tots drive

(WBRE/WYOU) – This holiday season comes after a historic year of economic difficulties.

People in our communities are making sure everyone has gifts under the tree this year.

Hundreds of toys were donated today for the Marine Toys for Tots.

Valley Alliance Church hosted an event with baked goods, a raffle and more.

From 12 to six people from throughout the community came to the church and donated toys.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off toys between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. inside the church tomorrow.