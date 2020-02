(WBRE/WYOU) — Valentine’s Day may be two weeks away but some folks are showing their love for their pets by taking them to a photo shoot.

A Valentine’s Day pet mini session was held Saturday at AB Photography in Edwardsville. The sessions were booked for $30. All of that money gets donated to Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge near Dallas.

Blue Chip is a no-kill, non-profit organization that provides care, comfort and safety to animals.