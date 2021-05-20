Vaccine hesitancy holding U.S. back from reaching herd immunity

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Vaccine hesitancy is blamed, in part, on delaying the U.S. from reaching its goal of herd immunity.

About 38 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated so far against COVID-19. The figure needs to be about 70 percent to achieve herd immunity.

The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) is trying to encourage those taking a “wait and see” approach to get vaccinated.

Atul Grover, MD, Ph.D. who is AAMC’s Research and Action Institute Executive Director told Eyewitness News, “There’s plenty of reasons that people have given us as to why they may be hesitant to get vaccinated and I think for the most part there all pretty reasonable questions but there are good answers.”

