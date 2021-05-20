Vaccine hesitancy holding U.S. back from reaching herd immunity

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Vaccine hesitancy is blamed, in part, on delaying the U.S. from reaching its goal of herd immunity.
About 38 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated so far against COVID-19. The figure needs to be about 70 percent to achieve herd immunity.
The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) is trying to encourage those taking a “wait and see” approach to get vaccinated.
Atul Grover, MD, Ph.D. who is AAMC’s Research and Action Institute Executive Director told Eyewitness News, “There’s plenty of reasons that people have given us as to why they may be hesitant to get vaccinated and I think for the most part there all pretty reasonable questions but there are good answers.”
Dr. Grover will discuss vaccine hesitancy and the importance of overcoming it tonight on Eyewitness News.