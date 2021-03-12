Vaccine clinics open at PA Intermediate Units

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Thousands of teachers and other school staff began getting vaccinated Friday against COVID-19.

LIU is one of Pennsylvania’s Intermediate Units statewide that opened Friday as a vaccine clinic.

The Pennsylvania Army National Guard and State Health Officials are helping run the operation which wrapped up its first day.

The clinic is giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to school personnel from Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Among those getting the shot is a librarian from West Pittston who contracted COVID in December.

“We’ve been in person since September and I never felt unsafe but this just gives me that added protection,” said Theresa Sabetta, a librarian at Wyoming Area Catholic School.

The clinic at Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 is open this weekend from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. It will also operate Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.