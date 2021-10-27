Vaccine clinic held at McDonald’s in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A unique vaccination clinic was taking place at McDonald’s Wednesday.

It was at the location on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre. The initiative started out as way to get employees vaccinated before partnering with the Wilkes-Barre Department of Health and ultimately growing to include customers.

People could walk or drive up for the Moderna booster or J & J vaccines. They could also roll down their windows, and roll up their sleeves and get the vaccines in a different drive-through.

“We want to keep our families as well as our employees safe. The numbers are on the rise so, you know, we’re doing our part to help out,” general manager Ajaye Johnson said.

Employees got a $50 gift card for getting vaccinated and customers got a free meal.