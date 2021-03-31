Vaccinate NEPA: Grocery store workers react to new vaccine rollout plan

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — After feeling shut out and vulnerable for the past year of the pandemic, grocery store employees are now among the millions of Pennsylvanians who are able to get COVID vaccinated.

Leaders in Harrisburg Thursday detailed a new plan to fast-track eligibility for the front line, and ultimately, all of Pennsylvania. Thursday’s announcement a sigh of relief for thousands who’ve kept our food safe, during a time when the health risk was at its greatest.

“We have heard the stories of grocery store workers going to work and putting themselves at risk in order to feed their family and keep food on the shelves for the rest of us.” PA Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam said. “We will be working to ensure each of these groups can start scheduling vaccination appointments starting today.”

On Wednesday, Beam, and members of the COVID-19 vaccine task force announced an accelerated vaccination rollout plan. It extends phase 1A eligibility to targeted industries, including law enforcement, food and agriculture workers, firefighters and all workers in supermarkets and food stores.

Grocery store workers have played an essential role throughout the pandemic. Now, the state says they’re eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Isabella Mora works in the produce department at Gerrity’s in Wyoming. She is one of the many workers who have been keeping the places where we get our food safe. She says getting the vaccine will make her feel more comfortable at work.

“You have to consider, people touch items, and you have to touch them as well. And I think that’s very good news. It gives us hope at least,” Mora said.

Joshua Cruz stocks the shelves at the same store. After hearing the news, he is looking forward to getting his first dose soon.

“It’ll make everything safer. And then, again, this summer, we really want a good one. We don’t want to have to deal with COVID during vacations,” Cruz said.

Mora says being an essential worker during a pandemic has been tough, but she is optimistic for the future.

“I feel like we will get through this, we’ve made it this far,” Mora said.

After this holiday weekend, more Pennsylvanians will be able to join these workers to become eligible for a vaccine.