Vaccinate NEPA: City of Scranton and Scranton Primary Health partner to have vaccine clinic Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Scranton, in partnership with Scranton Primary Health, will hold a vaccine clinic Friday at the site of the former reserve center.
It’s located at the corner of Colfax Avenue and Pine Street. Moderna vaccinations will be administered, and appointments are still available.
Any Pennsylvanians 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. In order to sign up for the clinic please follow the link to register for available appointments.
