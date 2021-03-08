Vaccinate NEPA: Appointment frustration as mass vaccinations begins this week in Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Hanover Area Junior-Senior High School was chosen as a host for mass vaccination appointments, but many people are frustrated trying to get an appointment.

Some even came by the school just to see if they could figure out why they can’t get an appointment.

Eyewitness News spoke to a couple from Carbon County who got an appointment for Thursday.

One woman said people signed up last week before it was publicly announced. She said she was on the phone last week with the department of health to get an appointment.

The call center works by linking partnership between state, who manages appointments, the federal government, who allocates vaccines, and Walmart, who administers the vaccine.

1,170 Pfizer vaccines will be administered from Tuesday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. A second dose clinic will take place March 30 through April 1.

