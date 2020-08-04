Vacant Swoyersville home knocked down after roof collapses

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A vacant home in Luzerne County has been demolished after its roof collapsed Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Simpson Street in Swoyersville just before 7 p.m. Monday. The property was for sale and vacant, but the remains of the structure posed an immediate threat to the neighboring property.

Borough officials reached out to the owner who consented to have an emergency demolition. The borough tells Eyewitness News the property had been physically stressed for some time.