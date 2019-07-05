Vacant house damaged after party

MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is being called one of the worst cases of vandalism ever seen in the Mountain Top area of Luzerne County. A vacant home is trashed and the police suspect it was carried out by a large group of juveniles.

The owner of the home is downright angry and says she is not going to let this go. It was her father’s home. He died in April. Now her homestead is trashed.

“I was absolutely devastated that juveniles can come into somebody else’s house and do this type of damage,” homeowner Susan Barney said.

Barney is downright angry at what she found inside her late father’s home near Mountain Top.

“It was unbelievable to see the damage, the mess and everything that they left,” Barney said.

Eyewitness News was there as police arrived at the home on Blytheburn Road to begin their investigation. Barney’s father died suddenly in April. It was up for sale. The culprits even pulled out the For Sale sign.

“It’s just a huge setback to come in and know that now we have to fight with contractors and insurance companies to get the house cleaned up,” Barney said.

The video tells the story. Holes in the wall. Those responsible even brought pizza and drinks to have a party. Barney says she has good information that those responsible are local middle and high school students.

“It’s my understanding there’s been a lot of Snapchat from these kids. They have posted pictures, some of the individuals slamming their heads into the wall. That they were going to going to a party. They called it a “Tuesday Party,” Barney said.

Barney says she’s been told that some of the Tuesday Party has been posted to social media.

“I want the parents to check their children’s phone, check their Snapchat, see who they are corresponding with. Please if you have any information report it to the Rice Township Police department. This is completely unacceptable the damage that was done to this house,” Barney said.

And she had this message for those involved: “Please come forward. The police officers, we have a good list who spread the party, who initiated the party. We have a list of a lot of people that were here. So your names are out there. You will be getting a knock on the door,” Barney said.

Barney says the damage estimates range into the tens of thousands of dollars. If you have any information, contact Luzerne County 911 or the Rice Township Police Department.

Those responsible face thousands of dollars in fines and even jail time. A judge could also order them to pay for the damage.