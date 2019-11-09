VA Medical Center Honors Veterans

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A special gathering Friday at the Wilkes-Barre V-A Medical Center in honor of Veterans Day

The ceremony welcomed guests and veterans from the hospital to honor those who served.

The event’s keynote speaker, Sergeant Major Claudette Williams, talked about her 30 years of service and the honor it was to attend today’s event.

“All the veterans that have served so many years and those that have gone before me… Who have served and paved the way. It’s really an honor to be able to speak to them and speak about them.” Said Sergeant Major Claudette Williams

The event continued with the presentation of the wreath along with the closing song where everyone sang “God Bless America”.

Learn more about Sergeant Major Claudette Williams during the Eyewitness News Presentation “Veterans Voices”. Sunday, November 10 at midnight and Monday, November 11 at 7:30 pm