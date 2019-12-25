WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– American Legion District 12 out of Back Mountain held their sixth annual Wilkes-Barre VA Hospital Christmas party.

Complete with Santa, a DJ, homemade food and some holiday cheer — they say it’s important to include those who’ve put everything on the line in the past.

“Most of our veterans in here are alone,” said canteen fund representative and Navy veteran Nicole Guest. “If the American Legion family was not here today they would have been in their rooms, by themselves.”

The American Legion gets to reach out to different sections of the hospital on Christmas Day. They say that their canteen fund, as well as overwhelming support from local fundraisers, let them give gifts to every veteran this time of year.