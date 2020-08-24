Utility poles down and a person rescued from car in Wilkes-Barre

Eyewitness Weather Alert

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Parts of Wilkes-Barre were hit very hard by powerful storms Monday afternoon and a woman had to be rescued from her car.

Eyewitness News was on scene as the storm pounded parts of Wilkes-Barre, like South Main Street

Witnesses told Eyewitness News the rain and strong winds were relentless. One woman was trapped inside her car until PPL was able to cut off the power to fallen utility poles, and then firefighters got her out of the vehicle. She was not injured.

“It was dark all of a sudden. Raining. Then we heard a big bang and the telephone pole came down. The lady, her husband was in the restaurant and the lady was trapped in the car. We called 911, we tried to get 911 answer. They finally answered. Things were like crazy. In two minutes everything just went down,” Scott Druby, the co-owner of Abe’s Lunch told Eyewitness News.

Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief told us that about 3,000 people are without power. Business owners on South Main Street May not have power for another 24 hours. 

