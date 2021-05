FACTORYVILLE, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – PPL is making significant progress in restoring electricity after windy conditions caused problems in our area.

Those winds on Friday toppled trees and tree limbs like what we found Saturday in Factoryville.

Utility crews worked around the clock to restore thousands of outages.

Statewide, more than 100 PPL customers remain without power Saturday night including a handful in Monroe, Montour and Union Counties.