USS Nevada wreckage discovered

(WBRE/WYOU) — The wreckage of the USS Nevada was recently discovered 65 miles southwest of Pearl Harbor more than 15,000 feet below the surface.

The Navy battleship was hit during the attack on Pearl Harbor. The ship sank in shallow water but was repaired and went on to serve out World War II. In 1948, the Navy used the ship as a gunnery practice target hoping to sink it.

However it took an aerial torpedo to take it down. Experts say the Nevada is one of the Navy’s longest serving battleships and viewed as the epitome of American resilience and perseverance.