UPMC’s Little MVPs dressed for the occasion

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPMC is celebrating the Little League World Series by dressing newborn babies up as baseball players.

Each year, The Birthplace at UPMC in Williamsport dresses babies born during the tournament in knitted baseball hats, onesies and white pants. The hospital calls them their Little MVPs and they’ve been doing it since 2018.





Last year they didn’t dress up the babies because the games were canceled. UPMC staff says they were excited to continue the tradition this year.

“Here at The Birthplace, it gave us the opportunity to be able to celebrate with our families while they’re here during their stay. It’s something that brings joy to the community and to your staff as well,” said Unit Director of the Birthplace at UPMC Katelyn Fowler.

So far, eight babies have been born during the World Series, and they’re all boys. One more and they’ll have a full team.

UPMC says they hope to welcome more babies before the tournament ends Sunday.