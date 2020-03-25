UPMC Susquehanna directs patients to outpatient specimen collection site

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPMC Susquehanna is now directing patients with COVID-19 symptoms to their outpatient specimen collection site.

The site on Brandon Avenue in Williamsport is not open for public walk-ins. The patient must have a doctor’s order. There were at least 23 patients Tuesday.

Health officials say from the time patients arrived and had their swab collected, they were out the door in about four minutes.

“It went surprisingly well yesterday. I shouldn’t even say surprisingly. I feel like we were prepared for it to go well but you always think there’s going to be something we didn’t think of and there actually were no like outstanding things we didn’t think of so we’re really happy with that,” UPMC Director of Infection Prevention and Control Heather Stafford said.

It could take a week for patients to get their results. Right now it’s open Monday through Friday but could soon be open on weekends as well.