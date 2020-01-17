UPMC Sunbury to Cease Inpatient Clinical Operations January 31st

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPMC Sunbury Hospital officials say they are moving forward with their plans to close the Northumberland County facility.

They say hospital leadership is working to find jobs for the 154 hospital employees within U-P-M-C, or with other hospitals. Officials say that has led to potential staffing shortages at the hospital in-patient units. They also plan to shut down the emergency department Friday, January 31st.

Services that will stop effective Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 include:

All inpatient services including Behavioral Health

Emergency Department

Surgical Services – Inpatient and Outpatient

Behavioral Health will stop accepting admissions effective Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 and all inpatient Behavioral Health admissions can be accommodated at UPMC’s regional Behavioral Health unit at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus.

UPMC Sunbury will continue to offer outpatient services including Laboratory, Imaging, Occupational Health, and physician outpatient offices until March 31, 2020 as planned.