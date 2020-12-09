UPMC prepares to receive COVID-19 vaccine shipment

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — With emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine expected this week, hospitals say they’re preparing for the first batches to arrive.

UPMC announced this week they’re awaiting the arrival of thousands of doses of both Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines — pending approval — meaning immunization for the most vulnerable populations and health care workers could be just days away.

“We would be able to do this within days of this being approved,” said David Lopatofksy, Chief Medical Officer at UPMC Susquehanna.

Initially, those doses will be reserved for at-risk groups and healthcare workers. But Dr. Lopatofsky says the vaccine is a scientific triumph.

“It’s quite a feat. Coronaviruses are challenging to develop immunizations for, so being able to provide one in this amount of time that’s effective and safe is, again, a fantastic development and just wonderful news,” said Lopatofksy.

Once approved by the FDA, the first vials will be distributed to UPMC’s “hub” locations, such as Williamsport and Pittsburgh, that have larger staffs and ICUs. The Pfizer vaccines will then be stored in super-cold freezers and provided to healthcare workers while the Moderna doses will be reserved for vulnerable groups and long-term care residents.

Dr. Lopatofsky says despite its swift development, the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks.

“Especially for folks that are at higher risks of exposure, such as healthcare workers and people in nursing homes. It really seems like an appropriate step,” Dr. Lopatofsky said.

While doses for the general public remain many weeks down the road, one area resident Eyewitness News spoke with said he’d be more than willing to get vaccinated when the time comes.

“More than willing. I’m 66 years of age and I should do it,” said JR Scott of Williamsport. “I do have some friends of mine, and some friends of theirs that have been tested positive. So I’d be more than willing to take it.”

Dr. Lopatofsky says the vaccine’s arrival shouldn’t be cause to let your guard down.

“This is still very real, very serious, and very dangerous. We cannot emphasize enough all the public health measures,” Dr. Lopatofsky said.

Now, another interesting logistical aspect here is having to account for potential side effects for these vaccines, things like malaise and low grade fever.

While the clinical trials have shown high efficacy and safety, Dr. Lopatofksy says they’ll have to exercise caution while administering doses to healthcare workers to avoid a situation where a whole unit of nurses or doctors experience those symptoms all at once.