UPMC partners with Penn State to help sexual assault survivors

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Clinton County hospital is bringing a new level of care to its patients.

UPMC Lock Haven is partnering with Penn State University to help sexual assault victims. Safe-T, standing for Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Telehealth is designed to help sexual assault victims.

UPMC Lock Haven received a special grant. It will allow them to get the equipment needed, have the staff properly trained, and allow them to work with Penn State University.

“Previous years there has been approximately 20 cases and they’ve gone to other community hospitals so moving forward hopefully in 2020 we’ll be able to care for those patients in their own community,” UPMC Lock Haven emergency room clinician Faith Worthington said.

The Safe-T program consists of an on-location trained sexual assault nurse examiner, paired with another certified sexual assault nurse examiner from Penn State. The Penn State nurse is referred to as a “tele-sane” and is connected to UPMC 24/7 via live video known as Telehealth. Eyewitness News got a first-hand look at how the system is used.

“This is actually our tele-sane cart. We contact the sane that’s on-call for tele-sane. It’s a camera on top. Their face will actually come up on the screen. They can see everything we’re doing,” Worthington said.

The pair of nurses will work together to conduct an exam, collect evidence, then turn the evidence over to local law enforcement. So far, seven registered nurses in the department have been trained to handle the job.

“We had to sit and do several mogules that walked you through an understanding of what it was and how to do the procedures and then the legal aspects of how to do things if you ever got pulled in to court to testify,” UPMC Lock Haven ‘sane’ nurse Elizabeth Shank said.

Shank tells Eyewitness News she decided to jump on board because sexual assault hits home for her.

“I’ve worked in women’s health for quite a few years in the military, so I have a soft spot in my heart for different aspects when it comes to women’s health and assault victims and things I’ve seen in the past,” Shank said.

Nurses at UPMC say they never want their patients to experience sexual assault. However, using their knowledge and partnering with Penn State allows them to provide the best possible care for those patients.

The UPMC Lock Haven Emergency Department began providing these services on February 1st.