LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — UPMC Lock Haven reopened Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The facility had been closed for repairs after a fire on September 10th. Construction still active Monday. Health care services were resumed Monday.

Intense cleaning was done for smoke. The staff and community are happy it’s reopened.

Julie Dunphy will have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.