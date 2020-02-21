Updated testing from Northeast Scranton Intermediate released

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Updated environmental results of Northeast Scranton Intermediate have been published.

Preliminary reports from Cocciardi and Accociates show the 1931 section of Northeast Scranton Intermediate contains no asbestos. In the 1906 section, a total of five rooms were found to be containing asbestos. The American Federation of Teachers conducted their own asbestos testing and found very similar results.

As of Thursday, the school has been closed for three weeks.

Eyewitness News spoke to the district board president and the president of the teachers’ union. Reporter Cody Butler will have more on the test results at 6 pm.

