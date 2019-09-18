UPDATE: Two people are dead after a plane crashes into a field in Monroe County

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people are dead after a small plane crashes into a field in Monroe County.

Calls about the downed plane came in around 8:00 am this morning when the small plane was discovered behind a farmhouse on Nyharts Road in Hamilton Township.

The plane is in very thick grass and woods and heavy equipment is being brought in to assist as officials from the Federal Aviation Administration work to determine the cause of the crash.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.