UPDATE: Man in custody after standoff in Newport Township

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A man is in custody after holding his mother hostage at gunpoint inside a home on Vandermark Road for over nine hours.

“He said he had heard there’s a hostage situation going on up the road from us and that was about all he knew,” said Neil Bavitc, a neighbor.

This is just one of many neighbors concerned over the line of police cars in their normally quiet neighborhood.

Police say 31-year-old Robert Bond held his mother hostage with a shotgun and revolver handgun.

Police arrived at the scene at Bond’s mother’s home.

They say Bond threatened to kill his mother, himself and anyone who approached him.

Police blocked off Center Street meaning anyone who lives on that road, Vandermark Road or Miner Avenue wasn’t able to return home.

People like Mary Hoover who just went out to watch her grandson’s baseball game.

“I had a call about 15 minutes after I got there that said there was a shooter neighborhood, stay in. I said, well I’m already out and so I came home three hours later to find out I still can’t get into my house,” said Hoover.

Police were able to negotiate with Bond. Around 7:30. they say he let his mother go without harm. Almost an hour later, police say it ended peacefully.

“He has been taken into custody on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and kidnapping. He is currently in custody of Pennsylvania State Police,” said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

At the end of the day, everyone here on the scene had the same message: they’re just glad everyone made it out okay.