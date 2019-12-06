UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting death of 22-year-old

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We’re learning more about a fatal shooting this week in Monroe County.

One person is now accused in connection with the triple shooting that left one person dead and two others seriously injured. 22-year-old Deani Powell of Easton is now charged with homicide.

22-year-old Deani Powell was interviewed by state police late Thursday night. By Friday morning, Powell was charged with homicide, robbery, and aggravated assault. According to court paperwork, Powell told state police two men known as “Flex” and “Pop” and a third individual came up with a plan to rob 22-year-old Dylan Beinert.

Police say Powell entered a home on Silver Maple Road in Chestnuthill Township alone to purchase marijuana just before 10:30 Wednesday night. A short time later, she exited the home to get her wallet at the same time three individuals entered as planned according to investigators.

Court paperwork shows one of the gunmen got into a struggle with Beinert. Both Beinert and one of his roommates were shot in the hallway. Beinert died.

Beinert’s friend and three roommates were forced to lay facedown outside of the home. That’s when the roommate who was shot inside, was shot again by a different gunman.

In an interview with state police, Powell says during the whole incident she was inside her car and drove off with one of the suspects. State police are now charging her with this deadly drug deal while searching for the gunmen.

State police removed evidence from the home, including a computer hard drive. Investigators spent 19 hours on scene Wednesday and Thursday to try and put the pieces together. Residents spoke with Eyewitness News as we were there on scene.

“It seems to be more and more. We’re getting violent acts in this area and it’s unfortunate,” neighbor Violet Albano said.

“This was definitely unexpected. This is not something you want to hear when you are moving into an area,” neighbor William Staszewski said.

Powell is locked up in Monroe County. According to court papers, Powell did not fire the weapon, but is charged with homicide as state police continue to look for who pulled the trigger.