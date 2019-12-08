Unusual Artwork in Miami

(WBRE/WYOU) — You may say this is just bananas.

A banana duct-taped to a wall sold for $120,000. It was made by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, who is known for his off-the-wall work. The piece is called “The Comedian” and it was displayed at Miami’s prestigious Art Basel art fair.

But what’s the message the artist is trying to get across? Some believe the piece is mocking the art world and its inequalities. Others say just don’t think about it.

We guess someone just found this too “a-peeling” to resist. And the third will likely collect the highest price: $150,000.