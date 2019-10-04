Unlikely Friends

(WBRE/WYOU) — A budding friendship was on display at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Kris the cheetah cub is the lone survivor of a litter of three. So since Kris didn’t have any built-in playmates, the zoo found another lonely critter. Remus is a rescue dog and also needs someone to play with.

Remus keeps Kris company and is helping teach the cheetah social lessons through play and engagement. Caretakers say the two will likely be friends for a couple years before they grow apart.

Sort of like a real-life Fox and the Hound scenario.