University of Scranton welcomes more than 800 new students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — College campuses throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are welcoming students for the new school year.

The University of Scranton’s incoming class of more than 825 students began moving into residence halls Sunday. They had a bit of help, too.

Hundreds of volunteer movers nicknamed “Purple People” provided an assist moving content to students’ rooms. The help was certainly welcome for students and their families.

“Well it was super easy, the orientation assistants were so nice and everything was in the room before I could even blink and yeah so far everyone has been so kind and welcoming and it’s really great to finally be on campus,” Macy Hammonz of Poughkeepsie said.

25 percent of University of Scranton’s class of 2025 students are from Northeastern Pennsylvania, but in all total, 17 states are represented.